India-France Joint Military Exercise FRINJEX-23 begin at Thiruvananthapuram

AMN / WEB DESK

The maiden Joint Military Exercise FRINJEX-23 between Indian Army and French Army being conducted at Pangode Military Station, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala today and tomorrow.

For the first time, both the armies are engaging in this format with each contingent comprising a Company Group each from the Thiruvananthapuram-based Indian Army troops and French 6th Light Armoured Brigade.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing inter-operability, coordination and cooperation between both forces at tactical level.

