India, France commence 21st 5-day naval exercise ‘Varnua’

The 21st Edition of the Bilateral Naval Exercise between India and France- Exercise VARUNA commenced on the Western Seaboard on Monday.

The exercise will be conducted till the 20th of this month and will witness advanced air defence exercises, tactical manoeuvres, surface firings, underway replenishment and other maritime operations. The Ministry of Defence in a statement said that this exercise provides an opportunity to learn from each other’s best practices. The exercise facilitates operational-level interaction between the two navies to foster mutual cooperation for good order at sea, underscoring the shared commitment of both nations to security, safety and freedom of the global maritime commons.

While the bilateral exercise between the two navies was initiated in 1993, it was christened as ‘VARUNA’ in 2001 and has become a hallmark of India – France’s strategic bilateral relationship.