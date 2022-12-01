India formally assumes G20 Presidency

PM Modi says, will work to promote universal sense of oneness

Staff Reporter

India formally assumed the G-20 presidency today, December 1, for one year. Several events were held across the country including the lighting of 100 monuments with the G-20 logo to mark the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive.

In his op-ed, in several newspapers today, Mr. Modi said that India’s G20 presidency will work to promote this universal sense of oneness, and hence India’s theme is One Earth, One Family, One Future.

The Prime Minister said this is not just a slogan but it takes into account recent changes in human circumstances, which we have collectively failed to appreciate. He also urged the citizens to join together to make India’s G20 presidency a presidency of healing, harmony, and hope.

Mr. Modi added that during the G20 presidency, India shall present its experiences, learnings, and models as possible templates for others, particularly the developing world.

Touching upon the issue of environment and sustainability, Mr. Modi said for the healing of the planet, India will encourage sustainable and environment-friendly lifestyles, based on its tradition of trusteeship towards nature. He added that India’s priorities will focus on healing One Earth, creating harmony within One Family, and giving hope for our One Future.

Highlighting the issue of geopolitics, Mr. Modi said for promoting harmony within the human family, India will seek to depoliticise the global supply of food, fertilisers, and medical products so that geopolitical tensions do not lead to humanitarian crises.

Prime Minister said that India will encourage an honest conversation among the most powerful countries on mitigating risks posed by weapons of mass destruction and enhancing global security. Mr. Modi said, India’s G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard.

He said that the previous 17 presidencies of the G20 delivered significant results, which includes ensuring macroeconomic stability, rationalising international taxation, and relieving the debt burden of countries, among many others, and India will benefit from these achievements, and build further upon them.