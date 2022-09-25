India firm on zero tolerance towards cross-border terrorism: Jaishankar at UNGA

AMN / NEW YORK

India’s External affairs minister S Jaishankar has said that his country is firm on a “zero tolerance approach” to cross-border terrorism. Addressing the 77th high-level session of UN General Assembly in New York Last night, he said India has borne the brunt of cross-border terrorism for decades.

Jaishankar without naming China, called out Beijing for shielding Pakistan-based terrorists from blacklisting. Jaishankar said that ‘those who politicise the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Regime, sometimes even to the extent of defending proclaimed terrorists, do so at their own peril.’ Jaishankar, without naming Pakistan, also lashed Islamabad for cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Watch the video for more.

Dr. Jaishankar said, in our view, there is no justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of motivation. He said countries that defended proclaimed terrorists in the UN neither advanced their own interests nor their reputation.

On Ukraine, India reiterated its stand on peaceful dialogue and diplomacy as key to resolve the Ukraine conflict. Dr. Jaishankar said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit, had asserted that India believed in a peaceful resolution and was concerned about the ongoing conflict. He said, It is in our collective interest to work constructively, both within the UN and outside, in finding an early resolution to this conflict.

Dr. Jaishankar said India is confident under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He said the government has resolved to make India a developed country in the next 25 years.

External Affairs Minister lauded India’s economic growth in the past 75 years. He pointed out that colonialism had reduced India to one of the poorest nations, but today India is the fifth biggest economy in the world.

Dr. Jaishankar further talked about India’s Covid vaccine initiative that had aided over 100 nations. He said, even as we meet our own development targets, India offers partnerships to our brothers and sisters in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. And we do so based on their needs and priorities, he said. The Minister said, our solidarity is not just words; you can see them in 700 projects across the world.

Dr. Jaishankar said in its pursuit of climate action and justice, India has worked with partners on the International Solar Alliance, the One Sun-One World-One Grid initiative, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. He said India remains deeply committed to fighting climate change under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement.

The external affairs minister reaffirmed India’s faith in the UN and Its charter. He said India stands committed to strengthen its partnership with United Nations to ensure a brighter future for the planet.