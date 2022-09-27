India face Spain in their Hockey world Cup opener at Rourkela

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 27 September: Host India will take on Spain in its first match of the 2023 Hockey World Cup at the Newly built Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on 13 January.

India is clubbed with England and Spain along with Wales in Pool D.

While the first two matches against Spain and England will take place in Rourkela, the fixture against Wales will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The men in blue will play their second league match against England on 15th January at Rourkela and face Wales on 19th January at Bhubaneswar

2016 Olympic Gold medalists Argentina and Africa’s highest-ranked nation South Africa will open the World cup The thrilling encounter between these two powerhouses will take place on 13 January in the iconic Kalinga Stadium of Bhubaneswar, which hosted the last edition of the cup in 2018.

The second match of the day in Bhubaneswar will see world’s number one Australia taking on France, in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup quarter-final.

Later on , the same day, at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela will host its first-ever FIH World Cup matches, starting with a “derby” between England and Wales, followed by India playing in front of their home fans against Spain.

All teams will play in both venues.

Four quarter finals will be played at Rourkela while two semifinals and final will be held at Bhubaneswar.

In total, 44 matches will be played, with the Final scheduled on 29 January (7pm local time) .

Four Pools as follows:

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, Korea, Japan

Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile

Pool D: India, England, Spain, Wales

Chile and Wales have qualified for the Men’s World Cup for the very first time.

Belgium is the current World Champions,