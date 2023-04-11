इंडियन आवाज़     11 Apr 2023 02:20:03      انڈین آواز
India External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Uganda

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrived in Uganda on Monday. He was received by Foreign Minister General Jeje Odongo and Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs Vincent Ssempijja. In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said that he is hopeful regarding the discussions to take forward South-South cooperation.

The Minister is on a official visit to Uganda and Mozambique from Monday till 15th of April. During his visit to Uganda, Dr Jaishankar will inaugurate the transit campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Jinja. The External Affairs Ministry informed that a bilateral MoU between both the countries on setting up of the first ever campus of NFSU outside India also likely to be signed during the visit.

The Minister will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of a solar-powered water supply project and address the trade and business community of Uganda. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora there.

