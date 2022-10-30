India extends ban on sugar exports for another year

AMN

The Union government has extended the restriction on the export of sugar for one more year starting from the 31st of this month to raise its availability in domestic markets and control prices.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade in a notification said that restrictions on the export of Sugar including raw, refined and white will remain in force from the 31st of October 2022 to the 31st of October 2023. As per the notification, the restriction is not applicable to Sugar being exported to European Union and the USA.