India expresses shock at death of 3 Indian fishermen and 1 Sri Lankan national

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has expressed shock at the unfortunate loss of lives of three Indian fishermen and one Sri Lankan national following a collision between their vessel and a Sri Lankan naval craft.

The External Affairs Ministry said India’s strong protest in regard to this incident was conveyed by Indian High Commissioner to the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister today. A strong demarche was also made to the Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi.

India emphasized the need to deal with issues pertaining to fishermen in a humanitarian manner. New Delhi said existing understandings between the two Governments in that regard must be strictly observed and utmost efforts should be made to ensure that there is no recurrence.