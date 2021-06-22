India expresses regret as Pakistan misuses international platform for making unfounded and irresponsible allegations

AMN

India today expressed regret that Pakistan has once again misused an international platform for making unfounded and irresponsible allegations against India. Exercising right of reply to Pakistan’s statement at 47th session of UN Human Rights Council, India said Pakistan has been doing this only to distract the Council’s attention from the deplorable human rights situation in Pakistan.

Pawankumar Badhe, First Secretary at Permanent Mission of India, at UNHRC said the plight of minorities in Pakistan is evident from their shrinking size. He said forced conversions have become daily phenomenon in Pakistan and there are reports of minor girls of religious minorities being abducted, raped, forcibly converted and married. Over 1000 girls, belonging to religious minorities, are forcibly converted in Pakistan every year.

Mr Badhe also said, Pakistan has the dubious distinction of being listed as one of the most dangerous countries for practice of journalism. He pointed out that journalists are threatened, intimidated, taken off air, kidnapped and in some cases killed, mainly to silence critics of the Establishment. He stated that Pakistan, as its state policy, continues to provide pensions to dreaded and listed terrorists and hosts them on its territory. India said, it is high time that Pakistan is held accountable for aiding and abetting terrorism.