India expresses concern over shelling near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Staff Reporter

India has expressed concern over the reports of shelling near the fuel storage facility of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine as the Russian military operations entered nearly six months. Addressing a UNSC Briefing, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said, we call for mutual restraint so as not to endanger the safety and security of nuclear facilities. This statement comes after Ukraine accused Russia of shelling the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant again yesterday.

Ms Kamboj said that they are following the developments regarding the safety and security of Ukraine’s nuclear power reactors and facilities. She said India attaches high importance to ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities, as any accident involving nuclear facilities could potentially have severe consequences for public health and the environment.