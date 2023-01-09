India expresses concern over rioting and vandalism against State institutions in Brazil

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern about rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said that democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. He added that India extends its full support to the Brazilian authorities.

Meanwhile, Brazilian authorities have launched an investigation after thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s highest seats of power. The protesters, who were demanding that newly-elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva be ousted, barged into the presidential palace, Supreme Court and Congress yesterday. The protesters smashed windows, overturned furniture, destroyed artworks, and stole the country’s original 1988 Constitution. Guns were also seized from a presidential security office.

Following the unprecedented protest, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the governor of Brasilia to be removed from office for 90 days over alleged security failings.

In a press conference, President Lula vowed to bring those responsible for the riot to justice and launched a blistering attack on Bolsonaro. Lula instructed the federal security intervention in Brasilia lasting until the 31st of this month after capital security forces were outnumbered by the invaders.