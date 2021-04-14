India, EU’s partnership can emerge as model of good governance & development: Piyush Goyal

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal today said that the partnership of India and European Union- EU can emerge as a model of good governance, growth and development. He said, EU countries collectively are the largest trading partner for India as well as one of the largest investors.

Mr Goyal said this while addressing the ambassadors of the EU member states today. The Minister added that India-EU collaboration in research and innovation has expanded significantly and there is a large scope of further enhancement of engagement. Calling for Resilient India-EU relations, he said that India and

EU should look at vast areas of Convergence. He said, India looks forward to advance the negotiations towards an agreement between India and EU on Investment facilitation and protection for mutually beneficial outcome. He emphasised on the need

for proportional and simultaneous discussions on both trade and investment for a balanced outcome for both parties. The Minister also called for Early Harvest agreements, which he said are fully World Trade Organisation- WTO compliant.