India, EU hold their first maritime security dialogue in virtual format

AMN/ WEB DESK
India and the EU have held their first maritime security dialogue in a virtual format. The consultations involved exchanges on developments in maritime security environment, regional cooperation activities, developments of mutual interest and opportunities for cooperation between India and the EU.
The EU-India Maritime Dialogue was chaired by Director Joanneke Balfoort on the European Union External Action Service side and Joint Secretary Sandeep Arya on the Indian side. The dialogue seeks to develop mutual understanding and cooperation opportunities between India and the EU in the maritime security domain as another factor of the strategic partnership between the two sides consistent with the India-EU Roadmap to 2025.