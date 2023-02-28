इंडियन आवाज़     28 Feb 2023 11:52:49      انڈین آواز
India-EU FTA to be a game changer in relationship: S Jaishankar

AMN / NEW DELHI

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has said that India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be a game changer for the India-EU relationship. He said, India is looking forward to mutually beneficial and advantageous conclusion of negotiation process within a short timeline.

Speaking at the India-EU Business and Sustainability Conclave here today, Dr. Jaishankar termed the European Union an important trade partner saying that India and EU believes in multipolar global order and share their commitment to promote multilateralism.

He said, India and EU are considerate to each other’s geo-political, economic, strategic and security concerns. He said, EU is one of India’s largest and important trade partners and the bilateral trade has crossed 115 billion US dollars.

Highlighting the steps taken in the last nine years to bring the structural reforms in the various sectors of the country, Dr. Jaishankar said, India is one of the leading countries in climate change mitigation. He said, green transition is core in achieving sustainable development goals. He said, digital transformation is happening in the country at a rapid pace and the government is focussing on the emerging digital technologies like artificial intelligence and building indigenous chip making ecosystem.

