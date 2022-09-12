India enters final of SAFF U-17 Championship in Colombo

@IndianFootbal

India entered into the final of the SAFF U-17 Championship for the second year consecutively. In the semifinal played this evening at Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, India defeated Bangladesh 2-1. Both the goals were netted by Thanglalsoun Gangte for India in the 51st and 59th minutes. India will now meet either Nepal or Sri Lanka in the summit clash.

Despite the loss against Nepal on Friday, India made it to the semifinals as the second-place team in Group B on the back of its 3-0 win over Bhutan in the opening match on 5th of September.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have made it to the semis on the back-to-back wins against Sri Lanka, and Maldives in Group A.