21 Feb 2023
India enter semifinals of Women’s T20 World Cup beating Ireland

AMN

In Cricket, India have entered the semifinals of the Women’s T20 World Cup. The Women in Blue defeated Ireland by five runs through the Duckworth Lewis, DLS method in the rain-marred last group match at St George’s Park, Gqeberha in South Africa.

Opting to bat first, India posted 155 runs for the loss of six wickets in their stipulated 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana hit a career-best 87 runs, hitting second fifty in a row. In reply, Ireland were 54 for two in 8.2 overs when the rains stopped the game. As no ball was bowled after that, India won the match under DLS method.

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

