India enter semifinals of Women’s T20 World Cup beating Ireland

AMN

In Cricket, India have entered the semifinals of the Women’s T20 World Cup. The Women in Blue defeated Ireland by five runs through the Duckworth Lewis, DLS method in the rain-marred last group match at St George’s Park, Gqeberha in South Africa.

Opting to bat first, India posted 155 runs for the loss of six wickets in their stipulated 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana hit a career-best 87 runs, hitting second fifty in a row. In reply, Ireland were 54 for two in 8.2 overs when the rains stopped the game. As no ball was bowled after that, India won the match under DLS method.