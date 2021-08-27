India elected to Council of Administration at 27th UPU Congress in Abidjan

AMN

India has been elected to the Council of Administration(CA) at 27th Universal Postal Union (UPU) Congress in Abidjan. India with 134 votes got highest votes in CA elections from South Asia and Oceania region. India was also elected with 106 votes out of 156 countries to the Postal Operations Council (POC) at the 27th UPU Congress in Abidjan.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said India’s election to the Council of Administration and the Postal Operations Council of Universal Postal Union yesterday is noteworthy. In a tweet, the Minister congratulated External Affairs Ministry team and said they will work with all to strengthen cooperation in the Universal Postal Union.