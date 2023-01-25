India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter

India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and Co-Productions between Prasar Bharati and the National Media Authority of Egypt. The MoU was signed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in New Delhi.

The MOU is part of the efforts by Prasar Bharati to expand the reach of DD India Channel to showcase the country’s progress through programmes focusing on the economy, technology, social development and also the rich cultural heritage. Under the ambit of this MoU, both broadcasters will exchange their programmes of different genres like Sports, News, Culture, Entertainment and many more areas on a bilateral basis. These programmes will be telecast on their Radio and Television platforms. The MOU which will be valid for three years will also facilitate co-productions and training of the officials of both broadcasters in the latest technologies.