India doubles its share of global commercial services exports between 2005 and 2022: World Bank & WTO report

India has doubled its share of global commercial services exports to 4.4 percent in 2022 from 2 percent in 2005, according to a World Bank and World Trade Organization (WTO) report.

The report titled ‘Trade in services for development’ said that in India, South Africa and Türkiye, jobs directly linked to cross-border services exports account for more than 10 percent of total services sector jobs.

India has become a popular destination for medical travel, and hosted around 3.5 million foreign patients from 2009 to 2019,” the report said.

According to the report, foreign patients from developed countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as from developing countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka visit India in search of less costly, high-quality treatment.