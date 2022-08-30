India dispatched over 40,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan so far

WEB DESK

India has dispatched over 40 thousand metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan so far. In her remarks during the United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said, India has dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan including 32 tonnes of medical assistance.

She added that the country has signed an agreement with the UN world food programme to ensure a fair and just distribution of its wheat assistance in Afghanistan. An Indian technical team has also been deployed at the Indian Embassy in Kabul to closely monitor and coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance and the continuation of India’s engagement with the Afghan people.

Highlighting the historical and civilisational linkages to the Afghan people, she said, New Delhi has direct stakes in ensuring the return of the peace and stability giving its position as a contiguous neighbour and long-standing partner of Afghanistan. She also expressed concern at the development of Afghanistan which directly impacts the well being of women and girls. The India’s Permanent Representative said the linkages between groups listed by the UNSC including Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Jaish-e-Mohammed as well as provocative statements made by other terrorist groups operating out of Afghanistan pose a direct threat to the peace and stability of the region.

She also stressed on the need to see concrete progress in ensuring that such proscribed terrorists, entities or their aliases do not get any support either from Afghan soil or from the terror sanctuaries based in the region. Kamboj said the series of attacks at religious places of the minority community, including the recent attacks at the Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul, is hugely alarming.