India deplores personal attacks on Macron

WEB DESK

India has strongly deplored the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President of France Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse.

In a statement, External Affairs Ministry said, India also condemned the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner that has shocked the world.

It said, India offers the condolences to his family and the people of France.

The Ministry said, there is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance.