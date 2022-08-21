India delivers tenth tranche of medical aid to Afghanistan

AMN / NEW DELHI

India has supplied the tenth tranche of medical assistance to Afghanistan as part of India’s ongoing humanitarian assistance. It was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul.

In view of the urgent appeals made by the United Nations to assist the Afghan people, India has so far supplied 32 tonnes of medical assistance in ten batches which include essential life-saving medicines, anti-TB medicines, five lakh doses of COVID vaccine.

These medical consignments have been handed over to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul.