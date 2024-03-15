FreeCurrencyRates.com

India Deeply Values Its Multifaceted Partnership With Bhutan, Says President Murmu￼

AMN / NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu has said that India deeply values its multifaceted partnership with Bhutan, and it will continue to be guided by Bhutan’s priorities and aspirations.

She said, partnership between the two nations spans across energy cooperation, development partnership, people to people relations, trade and investment linkages. Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay today called on the President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

During the meeting, the President said that India and Bhutan enjoy a close and unique relationship, based on mutual trust, goodwill and understanding. She said that the shared spiritual heritage of Buddhism connects the two countries. President Droupadi Murmu said, Bhutan can count on India as a reliable friend and partner. She added that India is privileged to partner with Bhutan in the development cooperation sector, towards enhancing the socio-economic well-being and prosperity of the people of Bhutan.

