इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jun 2021

India crosses major landmark of administering over 25 crore Vaccine doses

AMN / NEW DELHI

India has crossed a major landmark with administration of more than 25 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the beneficiaries so far. The Health Ministry has informed that more than 34 lakh 84 thousand vaccine doses were given in the country in the last 24 hours.

Out of this nearly 31 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose whereas over 3 lakh 80 thousand beneficiaries received their second dose of the vaccine. The cumulative figure of vaccine doses administered under the largest vaccination drive in the country now stands at over 25 crore 31 lakh.

The Health Ministry confirmed that so far over 4 crore doses of the vaccine have been given to people in the age group of 18 to 44 years. Nearly 19 lakh beneficiaries in this age group received their first jabs yesterday whereas over 1 lakh 15 thousand others were given their second dose.

The Ministry said, more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have already received their first dose of COVID vaccine in Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

So far, nearly 20 crore 50 lakh people in the country have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine whereas over 4 crore 82 lakh have been fully vaccinated with both the required doses. The Health Ministry said, vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the Government for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

The Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has come into force from 1st of last month.

The number of cumulative COVID-19 testing in the country has so far surpassed the figure of 37 crore 81 lakh. With a special focus on the 5-point principle of ‘Test, Track, Treat, Isolate and Vaccinate’, the apex medical research body Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that in the past 24 hours more than 19 lakh samples were tested across the country. As of today, two thousand 642 laboratories are engaged in the work of testing COVID samples in the country which includes one thousand 270 government and one thousand 372 private labs.

