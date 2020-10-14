Sharad Pawar objects the language used by Maha Governor, Writes to PM
Notification for 3rd Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections issued
Interview for jobs abolished in 23 States and 8 UTs so far
India, China agree to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels
“Victim Was at Least Entitled To Decent Cremation”: High Court On Hathras Case
India crosses 9 Crore mark of Covid-19 testing; recovery rate reaches 87.05%

AMN / NEW DELHI

India has now conducted over nine crore Covid tests, which is an achievement. In the last 24 hours, more than 11 lakh 45 thousand tests were conducted taking the total number of testings to 9 Crore 90 thousand.

Health Ministry has said, the country has come a long way from conducting tests from just one lab in January this year.

The Ministry said that the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has now reached 87.05 per cent with more than 74 thousand COVID patients having been recovered in the last 24 hours.

Over 63 lakh COVID patients have recovered so far. The constantly increasing recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country has reduced and now comprises 11.42 per cent of the total positive cases.

Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is eight lakh 26 thousand. In the last 24 hours, 63 thousand 509 new cases have been reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country so far to over 72 lakh.

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

