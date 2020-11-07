India: COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 92.41%

AMN

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 92.41 per cent. During the last 24 hours, more than 53 thousand COVID patients have recovered.

The Health Ministry said, the total number of recoveries has gone up to over 78 lakh. The actual caseload currently comprises only 6.11 per cent of the total positive cases. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is five lakh 16 thousand.

During the past 24 hours, 50 thousand 357 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country to over 84 lakh. The Ministry said that effective implementation of the strategic and graded Test, Track and Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality.

Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.48 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally. During the last 24 hours, 577 deaths were reported taking the toll to one lakh 25 thousand 562.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, more than 11 lakh 13 thousand tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far has reached 11 crore 65 lakh.