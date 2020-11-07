India’s latest rocket PSLVC49 lifts off successfully
Joe Biden to be the 46th President of USA
Bihar: 58% polling recorded in final phase of assembly elections
Online application process for Haj 2021 begins
Joe Biden: From a Small House to White House
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Nov 2020 02:09:37      انڈین آواز

India: COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 92.41%

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 92.41 per cent. During the last 24 hours, more than 53 thousand COVID patients have recovered.

The Health Ministry said, the total number of recoveries has gone up to over 78 lakh. The actual caseload currently comprises only 6.11 per cent of the total positive cases. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is five lakh 16 thousand.

During the past 24 hours, 50 thousand 357 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country to over 84 lakh. The Ministry said that effective implementation of the strategic and graded Test, Track and Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality.

Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.48 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally. During the last 24 hours, 577 deaths were reported taking the toll to one lakh 25 thousand 562.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, more than 11 lakh 13 thousand tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far has reached 11 crore 65 lakh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Football; Hero I-League 2020-21 to start on January 9

Harpal Singh Bedi The fourteenth edition of Hero I-League will kick-off on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Ko ...

Golf: Akshay Sharma wins TATA Steel PGTI Players

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma carded five-under 67 last round to win the TATA Steel PGTI P ...

خبرنامہ

امریکہ کا آئندہ صدر کون ہوگا؟ تعطل برقرار ، ووٹوں کی گنتی جاری

امریکہ کے صدارتی انتخاب میں اب تک 44 ریاستوں اور واشنگٹن ڈی سی ...

US امریکہ : صدارتی انتخاب سے حلف برداری تک: کب کیا ہوگا؟

ویب ڈیسک — امریکہ میں صدارتی انتخابات میں اُمیدوار کی کامی ...

شدت پسندی کی مخالفت ميں جرمنی ميں Germany: مسلمانوں کی ريلی

جرمنی میں مسلمانوں کی سب سے بڑی تنظیم ’سینٹرل کونسل فار مسلم ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!