India: COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 92.89%

AMN

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 92.89 per cent. More than 52 thousand COVID patients recovered during the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, the total number of recoveries has gone up to over 80 lakh 66 thousand.

The actual caseload currently comprises only 5.63 per cent of the total positive cases. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is four lakh 89 thousand.

During the past 24 hours, 47 thousand 905 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases to over 86 lakh.

The Ministry said, 10 States and Union Territories have reported 78 per cent of the new cases. Delhi witnessed another spike and reported the highest tally so far with eight thousand 593 new cases. Delhi is followed by Kerala with around seven thousand cases and Maharashtra with four thousand 907 cases.

The Ministry said, that effective implementation of the strategic and graded Test, Track and Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.48 per cent which is one of the lowest globally. During the last 24 hours, 550 deaths were reported taking the toll to one lakh 28 thousand 121. The Ministry said, of the new deaths, ten States and UTs account for 80 per cent. Maharashtra accounted for 22.7 per cent share with 125 fatalities followed by Delhi with 85 death and West Bengal with 49 new deaths.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, over 11 lakh 93 thousand tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far has gone up to 12 crore 19 lakh.