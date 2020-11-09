India: COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 92.56%

AMN

India’s total cases have risen to 85,53,657 today with nearly 46 thousand cases reported in the last 24 hours The death toll from the virus has reached 1,26,611 with 490 new fatalities being registered.

The number of active cases remained below 6 lakh for the 11th consecutive day. The total active cases are 5,09,673 after a decrease of 2,992 in last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 79,17,373 with 48,405 new discharges. The national recovery rate is 92.56 per cent.

A total of 8 lakh 35 thousand 401 samples were tested for COVID yesterday.