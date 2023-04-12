इंडियन आवाज़     13 Apr 2023 12:16:18      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India conveys concern on misuse of UK’s asylum status by Pro-Khalistani elements

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India has conveyed its concerns on the misuse of the UK’s asylum status by the Pro-Khalistani elements to aid and abet terrorist activities in India. It also requested better cooperation with the UK and increased monitoring of UK-based Pro-Khalistan Extremists and take appropriate proactive action. During the 5th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue, which was held in New Delhi today, India expressed its concerns over the breach of security of the Indian High Commission.

The Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the UK delegation was led by Permanent Secretary, of the Home Office, Sir Matthew Rycroft.

The ongoing 5th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue, India clearly told the UK of its concern over the activities of UK-based pro-Khalistani subversives and urged for close monitoring and proactive action against these elements. Last month, India summoned a senior UK diplomat to Delhi to seek an explanation after the Indian High Commission was attacked by a group of pro-Khalistan activists.

Other security-related issues including cyber security also came up for discussion during the dialogue.   They also discussed cooperation in issues of counter-terrorism, global supply chains, and drug trafficking. Both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation and identified further steps that can be taken to explore new opportunities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ نے لائبریری یوزرس کے لیے ’ای لائبریری موبائل ایپ لانچ کیا

قرآن مجید کی نمائش کے دوران ان خدمات کا اجرا ہوا جامع ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے کہا بھارت میں پروجیکٹ ٹائیگر کی کامیابی نہ صرف ملک کے لیے بلکہ پوری دنیا کے لیےفخر کی بات ہے۔

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے شیروں کی تعداد سے متعلق ایک رپورٹ جا ...

امریکہ :ججوں کے متضاد فیصلے کی وجہ سے اسقاطِ حمل ٹیبلٹ کی دستیابی غیر یقینی

اے ایم این / ویب ڈیسک —امریکہ میں اسقاطِ حمل کے لیے دوا کے است ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart