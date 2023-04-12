India conveys concern on misuse of UK’s asylum status by Pro-Khalistani elements

AMN / WEB DESK

India has conveyed its concerns on the misuse of the UK’s asylum status by the Pro-Khalistani elements to aid and abet terrorist activities in India. It also requested better cooperation with the UK and increased monitoring of UK-based Pro-Khalistan Extremists and take appropriate proactive action. During the 5th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue, which was held in New Delhi today, India expressed its concerns over the breach of security of the Indian High Commission.

The Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the UK delegation was led by Permanent Secretary, of the Home Office, Sir Matthew Rycroft.

The ongoing 5th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue, India clearly told the UK of its concern over the activities of UK-based pro-Khalistani subversives and urged for close monitoring and proactive action against these elements. Last month, India summoned a senior UK diplomat to Delhi to seek an explanation after the Indian High Commission was attacked by a group of pro-Khalistan activists.

Other security-related issues including cyber security also came up for discussion during the dialogue. They also discussed cooperation in issues of counter-terrorism, global supply chains, and drug trafficking. Both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation and identified further steps that can be taken to explore new opportunities.