India contributes $1 million to Poverty and Hunger Alleviation Fund

AMN / WEB DESK

India has contributed 1 million US Dollars to the Poverty and Hunger Alleviation Fund established by India, Brazil, and South Africa, IBSA, yesterday. The fund is aimed at alleviating poverty and hunger.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj handed over the cheque to the Director of the UN Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) Dima Al-Khatib. Ms Kamboj said, India is committed to supporting the IBSA Fund as it has made a positive impact on the lives of millions across the Global South and has strengthened the spirit of South-South cooperation. Ms Kamboj further said that the focus of India’s G20 Presidency was the development of the people, by the people, and for the people.

The IBSA Facility for Poverty and Hunger Alleviation (IBSA Fund) was established jointly by grouping in March 2004 and it became operational in 2006. The purpose of the fund is to identify replicable and scalable projects that can be disseminated to developing countries on a demand-driven basis. IBSA Fund-supported projects help partner countries in the Global South to achieve their national priorities, as well as all other internationally agreed development goals.

