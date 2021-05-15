Bharat Biotech gets permission to conduct Phase- II and III trials for its vaccine for children
COVID: US relaxes mask rules for fully vaccinated people
Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Fitr amid COVID restrictions
Over 70 killed as Israel, Palestinians exchange worst violence in years
India Should urge Israel to abstain from aggression : Muslim Leaders
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 May 2021 02:38:26      انڈین آواز

India continues to register declining trends in number of active COVID cases

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Recovery rate improves to 84%

AMN / WEB DESK

In last few days, India is witnessing a declining trend in the active number of Coronavirus cases. With this, the recovery rate is continuously improving in the country. However, several States and Union Territories are still registering a spike in the fresh cases.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry today said, the active cases comprise 15.07 per cent of the cumulative positive cases. It said, there are over thirty six lakh 73 thousand active cases in the country at present.

As the country is registering over three lakh recoveries daily from the past many days, the recovery rate has further improved to 83.83 per cent. The Health Ministry said, over three lakh 53 thousand patients have recovered from this infectious disease within 24 hours. So far, over two crore four lakh patients have already recovered from this disease.

The country has registered over three lakh 26 thousand new COVID cases during the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry said, a total of three thousand 890 deaths were reported in the country within the last 24 hours, taking the toll to over two lakh 66 thousand across the country.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research has informed that over 16 lakh 93 thousand COVID tests were conducted in the previous day. So far, over 31 crore 30 lakh tests have been conducted in the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

خبرنامہ

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz