India continues to register declining trends in number of active COVID cases

Recovery rate improves to 84%

AMN / WEB DESK

In last few days, India is witnessing a declining trend in the active number of Coronavirus cases. With this, the recovery rate is continuously improving in the country. However, several States and Union Territories are still registering a spike in the fresh cases.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry today said, the active cases comprise 15.07 per cent of the cumulative positive cases. It said, there are over thirty six lakh 73 thousand active cases in the country at present.

As the country is registering over three lakh recoveries daily from the past many days, the recovery rate has further improved to 83.83 per cent. The Health Ministry said, over three lakh 53 thousand patients have recovered from this infectious disease within 24 hours. So far, over two crore four lakh patients have already recovered from this disease.

The country has registered over three lakh 26 thousand new COVID cases during the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry said, a total of three thousand 890 deaths were reported in the country within the last 24 hours, taking the toll to over two lakh 66 thousand across the country.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research has informed that over 16 lakh 93 thousand COVID tests were conducted in the previous day. So far, over 31 crore 30 lakh tests have been conducted in the country.