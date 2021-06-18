India continues to register decline in active cases of COVID-19 and improvement in recovery

BY VINIT WAHI

India continues to register a decline in daily active cases of COVID-19 and further improvement in recovery from infection according to the Union Health Ministry.

Addressing media in New Delhi this evening, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said that continuous decline in daily cases is being noticed since India reported a peak with nearly 4.14 lakh cases on 7th May. He said, now almost 85 per cent decline in such cases has been seen since the highest reported peak in daily new cases. He said, in the last 24 hours only 62,480 cases of Corona infection were reported.

Mr Agarwal also said that from the last 11 days, less than one lakh daily cases are being reported and there are only 27 States which are reporting less than one thousand cases on a daily basis. He also informed that till 4th of May, there were 531 districts in the country which were reporting more than 100 cases daily, now the number has come down to 147 districts.

Mr Agarwal said, till 10th May there were 37 lakh active cases in the country and after that a continuous decline in such cases were noticed and now it has come down to the level of 7.98 lakh showing a decline by 78.6 per cent.

On recovery rate from the infection, Mr Agarwal said that the country is also witnessing a consistent increase in recovery rate. He said, on 3rd May, the overall recovery rate was 81.8 per cent and now it has reached the mark of 96 per cent.

On testing of samples, Mr Agarwal said that there is continued focus on testing while a sharp decline in cases is being observed. He said, in view of the recent surge in cases, testings were also enhanced and currently 18.48 lakh tests of COVID-19 are being conducted on a daily basis as the cases are on a decline.