India conducts two test firings of medium range Surface-to-Air Missiles system

Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

India today carried out two successful test firings of the Medium Range Surface- to- Air Missile Army weapon system from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur off the Odisha coast. Defence Ministry said, the weapon system has once again proved its effectiveness as two missiles, during the flight tests have achieved direct hits against high speed aerial targets at the test range.

The launches were carried out establishing the accuracy and reliability of the weapon system against targets covering the sea-skimming and high altitude functionality within the envelope. The Ministry said, performance of all weapon system components including missile, weapon system radar and command post have been validated during these trials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, Indian Army and the Industry for successful launches of the Army weapon system. He said the successful launches have once again proved the reliability of the system.

