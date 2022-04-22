FreeCurrencyRates.com

22 Apr 2022

India condemns US Congresswoman Ilham Omar’s visit to PoK

calls it narrow-minded politics

AMN / NEW DELHI

External Affairs Ministry condemned US Representative Ilhan Omar’s visit to a part of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan.

While briefing media in New Delhi yesterday, External Affairs Ministry’s Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, if such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business, but violating India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours.

Mr. Bagchi also informed that approval has been conveyed to Japan for picking up humanitarian supplies for Ukraine and its neighbouring countries from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) depot in Mumbai using commercial aircraft. Japan had earlier requested permission to land in Mumbai to pick up the humanitarian supplies.

He said, India had also processed and approved as per the established norms, a request for overflight clearance for Japanese SDF aircraft carrying humanitarian cargo for Ukraine.

Who is Ilhan Omar?

Born in Somalia, Ilhan and her family fled the country’s civil war when she was eight. The family spent four years in a refugee camp in Kenya before coming to the United States in the 1990s. In 1997, she moved to Minneapolis with her family.

Ilhan’s grandfather is her inspiration to join politics. Before her political career, Ilhan worked as a community educator at the University of Minnesota, was a Policy Fellow at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs and served as a Senior Policy Aide for the Minneapolis City Council.

Ilhan made history in January 2019 when she became the first African refugee to become a Member of Congress, the first woman of colour to represent Minnesota, and one of the first two Muslim-American women elected to Congress.

Ilhan Omar on ‘unofficial, personal’ Pakistan visit, does not represent US government policy, says Biden official

