India: Comprehensive arrangements on Health for Haj pilgrims

AMN / WEB DESK

The India’s Minority Affairs Ministry is collaborating with Health Ministry for comprehensive health arrangements for pilgrims planning to visit Makkah with a view to ensuring quality health support to pilgrims.

Health Ministry has advised State governments to provide Medical Screening and Fitness Certificates for applicant pilgrims. The Ministry said, this year the Medical Screening and Fitness Certificate can be issued by any government allopathic medical doctor in the States and UTs. It said, this will ease the process of getting medical screening certificates across the country.

Each year Saudi Arabia hosts around 25 lakhs to 30 lakh Haj pilgrims from across the globe to visit Makkah and India sends the third largest contingent of pilgrims in the world. The Ministry said, a quota of over one lakh 75 thousand pilgrims has been allotted to India this year.