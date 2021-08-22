FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Aug 2021 11:14:54      انڈین آواز

India committed to safe evacuation of its nationals from Afghanistan: Muraleedharan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan says the union government is committed to the safe evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. Speaking to media persons in Kochi this evening, the Minister said the focus now will be to evacuate those who have expressed their desire to return and have contacted the helpline numbers of the External Affairs Ministry.

Earlier, the Minister flagged off the Digital Van Awareness Campaign on Covid Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour organised by the Field Outreach Bureau, Ernakulam.

IAF special repatriation flight brings back 168 people from Kabul

AMN

An Indian Air Force special repatriation flight with 168 people including 107 Indian nationals today landed at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad from Kabul. Afghanistan Member of Parliament, Narinder Singh Khalsa, who has been evacuated in the flight spoke about the current situation.

Earlier, the first batch of 135 Indians who were evacuated from Afghanistan’s Kabul to Doha over the past days were repatriated to India last night. Indian Embassy in Doha, Qatar provided consular and logistical assistance to ensure safe return.

In a tweet, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that an Air India flight carrying 87 Indians departed from Tajikistan for New Delhi last night. Two Nepalese nationals were also evacuated. He added that more evacuation flights will follow.

India is airlifting its nationals through Dushanbe in Tajikistan and Qatar. Indian Air Force has already evacuated around 180 passengers including India’s Ambassador to Afghanistan. The External Affairs Ministry has urged all Indian nationals in Afghanistan requiring assistance to contact its Special Afghanistan Cell immediately. It has set up the Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Double delight for Rajini Krishnan, Jagan Kumar,Alwin Sundar scores again in the Novice category

Chennai, August 22: Chennai veterans Rajini Krishnan and Jagan Kumar stamped their class with a double each in ...

Indian pugilists dominate ring assured of 4 more medals in Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Indian pugilists dominated the ring as favourite Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg)  along wi ...

Ending years of squabbles All-India Chess Federation and Chess Association of India merge

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ending years of squabbles, the All-India Chess Federation and the Chess Ass ...

خبرنامہ

سڑک تحفظ کی نگرانی اورنفاذ کے لئے نوٹی فیکیشن

FILE PHOTO نئی دہلی، سڑک ، ٹرانسپورٹ اورشاہراہوں کی وزارت نے 1 ...

افغانستان کی تازہ صورت حال

اشرف غنی بہت جلد وطن واپس لوٹنے کی کوشش کریں گے WEB DESKافغ ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے افغانستان کے موجودہ حالات کے تناظر میں سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹی کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج شام سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹ ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz