India committed to peace, prosperity & stability in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has assured Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah that India remains committed to peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan.

In a tweet, Mr Jaishankar said, during the meeting, a good discussion was held on bilateral cooperation and regional issues. Mr Jaishankar also welcomed his insights and perspectives on recent developments.

Dr Abdullah Abdullah in a tweet said that they exchanged views on the Afghan peace process, bilateral relations and regional support for peace efforts.