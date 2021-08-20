India committed to bringing back its citizens from Afghanistan: Scindia

Staff Reporter

India’s Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that India is committed to bringing back its citizens from Afghanistan after Taliban took over. He said, the Civil Aviation Ministry had operated its flights to Kabul every day, but after the closure of Kabul airspace, Indian Air Force’s C-130 Hercules Globemaster aircraft flew to Kabul to bring back the Indian citizens safely. Mr Scindia said this during the inauguration of IndiGo flight from Jabalpur to New Delhi.

Mr Scindia also informed that as many as 71 lakh Indians have been brought back to the country under the Vande Bharat Mission and 55 lakh people have been sent back to their respective countries who were stuck in India amid COVID-19.