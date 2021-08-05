President, PM other leaders congratulate Lovlina for Olympics Medal
Boeing Starliner’s 2nd launch attempt delayed again
India gets another medal at Olympics, Lovlina settles for bronze in Boxing
China announces mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Aug 2021 09:09:38      انڈین آواز

India closely monitoring security situation in Afghanistan, continues to call for immediate ceasefire

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

India is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan and continues to call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire. India supports an Afghan led, Afghan owned and Afghan controlled peace process.

Briefing media this evening, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the issue of Afghanistan will be deliberated in UNSC tomorrow. He said during tomorrow’s debate, India will share its vision and perpesctives on Afghanistan. He added that India looks forward to productive deliberations on this important issue.

The spokesperson said India’s relationship with Afghanistan is broad based and covers various aspects including a strong development partnership component. India and Afghanistan are also strategic partners and the relationship is guided by Strategic Partnership Agreement that both countries signed in 2011.

He said India has been supporting the government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interests of all sections of Afghan society including women and minorities are protected.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tokyo Olympics: Indian grappler Ravi Dahiya secures silver medal

AMN India got one silver and bronze medal in 57kg freestyle wrestling and hockey in Tokyo Olympics. However ...

Hockey: Impossible is nothing as India beat Germany 5-4 to win historic Bronze Medal at Olympics

By Harpal Singh Bedi "Impossible is nothing "once said legendary boxer Mohammed Ali. Indian hockey team rel ...

Tokyo Olympics: INDIA WIN A MEDAL IN HOCKEY AFTER 40 YEARS

A confident Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 40 years, defeating ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz