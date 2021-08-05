India closely monitoring security situation in Afghanistan, continues to call for immediate ceasefire

WEB DESK

India is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan and continues to call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire. India supports an Afghan led, Afghan owned and Afghan controlled peace process.

Briefing media this evening, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the issue of Afghanistan will be deliberated in UNSC tomorrow. He said during tomorrow’s debate, India will share its vision and perpesctives on Afghanistan. He added that India looks forward to productive deliberations on this important issue.

The spokesperson said India’s relationship with Afghanistan is broad based and covers various aspects including a strong development partnership component. India and Afghanistan are also strategic partners and the relationship is guided by Strategic Partnership Agreement that both countries signed in 2011.

He said India has been supporting the government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interests of all sections of Afghan society including women and minorities are protected.