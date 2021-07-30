India closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan,

NEWS DESK
External Affairs Ministry has said that India is closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan. Briefing media last evening, Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India and the world wishes to see an independent, sovereign, democratic and stable Afghanistan which is at peace with itself and its neighbours. .
He said unilateral imposition of will by any party will not be democratic, cannot lead to stability and cannot provide legitimacy. He stressed that gains over the last two decades should be preserved.