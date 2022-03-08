India, China to hold 15th round of Corps Commander level talks on March 11

WEB DESK

India and China have mutually decided to hold the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks at the Indian side of Chushul Moldo Meeting Point on 11th of March.

14 rounds of talks till now have resulted in resolution of North and South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas. Defence sources said both sides will now focus to achieve resolution of balance friction areas. They said recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive in nature.