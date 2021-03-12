India, China review situation along LAC in Western Sector

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and China on Friday reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector in the 21st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs. The two sides had in-depth discussions on the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs. The Director-General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

Both sides agreed that the completion of the disengagement in North and South Bank of the Pangong Lake provided a good basis to work towards early resolution of remaining issues. They agreed that the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers in Moscow in September last year as also their recent phone conversation last month, should continue to guide the work of two sides. The two sides should continue their dialogue to reach a mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement from all friction points at the earliest. This would enable two sides to look at broader de-escalation of troops in the area and work towards restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas. They also agreed that in the interim, India and China should continue to maintain stability at ground level and prevent any untoward incident.

They agreed to maintain close communication and dialogue through both the diplomatic and military channels.