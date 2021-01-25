Over 15 lakh people administered Covid-19 vaccines in India so far
इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jan 2021 02:28:06      انڈین آواز

Ninth round of talks between India and China were ‘positive, practical and constructive’

The 9th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point yesterday.

During the meeting, the two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of China-India border areas.

A joint press release issued by the Ministry of Defence said that the two sides agreed that this round of meeting was positive, practical and constructive, which further enhanced mutual trust and understanding. It said, India and China agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops. They also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation and hold the 10th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation.

The two sides also agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of the frontline troops, stabilize and control the situation along the Line of Actual Control, LAC in the Western Sector of the China-India border and jointly maintain peace and tranquility. 

