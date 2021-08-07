India, China disengage their troops in Gogra region in Eastern Ladakh

President, PM other leaders congratulate Lovlina for Olympics Medal
India and China have disengaged their troops in the Gogra region in Eastern Ladakh. The move came following the twelfth round of talks between the Corps Commanders of India and China, held at Chushul Moldo Meeting Point in Eastern Ladakh on 31st of July this year. The troops in this area have been in a face-off situation since May last year.The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on resolution of remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control, LAC in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.

Ministry of Defence in a statement said that as per the agreement, both sides have ceased forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. The disengagement process was carried out over two days- 4th and 5th of this month and the troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases. The Ministry said, all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the Gogra area by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified. The landform in the area has been restored by both sides to pre-stand off period.

The Defence Ministry further added that this agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there is no unilateral change in status quo. It said, with this one more sensitive area of face-off has been resolved. The Ministry said that both India and China have expressed commitment to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. The Ministry said, the Indian Army along with Indo Tibetan Border Police, ITBP is totally committed to ensure the sovereignty of the nation and maintain peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector.

