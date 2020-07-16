India, China committed to peace, tranquility in border areas

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India and China have been engaged in discussions through established diplomatic and military channels to address the situation along the LAC in India-China border areas.

India’s, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava today said that the two sides remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement and full restoration of peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas. He said, the two sides will continue their diplomatic and military engagements to achieve these outcomes.

The spokesperson said, the process of disengagement along the LAC is complex and therefore, unsubstantiated and inaccurate reports need to be avoided. He said, the disengagement process currently underway in the Western sector is specifically aimed at addressing face-off situations and close-up deployments of troops along the LAC.

It is based on an understanding between senior military commanders. Both sides have agreed at specific points to re-deploy towards their regular posts on their respective sides of the LAC. Mr Srivastava said, these are mutually agreed reciprocal actions to be taken by both sides and is an ongoing process. He said, this mutual re-deployment should not be misrepresented and there is absolutely no change with respect to India’s position on the Line of Actual Control. He said, India is fully committed to observing and respecting the LAC and any unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the LAC are not acceptable.

The Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question – National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a telephone conversation on 5th of July.

A meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs was also held on 10th of July.

In these meetings, the two sides have agreed on complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols.

In this context, the Indian and Chinese Senior Commanders held their fourth meeting at Chushul on 14th of July.

The Commanders reviewed the progress of implementation of the ongoing disengagement process and also discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement at the earliest.