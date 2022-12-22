FreeCurrencyRates.com

India- China agrees to maintain security and stability along LAC : MEA

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

The 17th round of India- China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on Tuesday.

Reading out the joint press statement, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in New Delhi that building on the progress made after the last meeting on 17th July this year, the two sides exchanged views on the resolution of the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control, LAC in the Western Sector in an open and constructive manner.

Mr Bagchi said that both sides had a frank and in-depth discussion, keeping in line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. He added that it would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations.

MEA Spokesperson said, in the interim, India and China agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. He added that the two sides also agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

