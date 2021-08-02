Inflation in Germany exceed 3% for first time since 2008
Parliament adjourned for the day due to ruckus over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues
Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo Olympics; support pours in on social media for boxing legend
Centre announces 27 % reservation for OBCs, 10 % for EWS in medical and dental courses
India closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan,
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Aug 2021 10:56:25      انڈین آواز

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues in eastern Ladakh expeditiously: Joint statement

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES / New Delhi

The Indian and Chinese armies have agreed to resolve the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh in an “expeditious manner” and described their 12th round of military talks as “constructive”, according to a joint statement on Monday.

Two days after the India-China military talks, the joint statement, issued here by the Indian Army said both sides had a “candid and in-depth exchange” relating to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.

“The two sides noted that this round of meeting was constructive, which further enhanced mutual understanding. They agreed to resolve these remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations,” it added.

It said the two sides also agreed to continue effective efforts in ensuring stability along the LAC in the region and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity.

“The two sides also agreed that in the interim they will continue their effective efforts in ensuring stability along the LAC in the Western Sector and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity,” the statement added

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tokyo Olympics: Indian equestrian Mirza qualifies for jumping final

Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza advanced to jumping finals of individual event at the Olympics, managing to sta ...

Tokyo Olympics: Indian women hockey team storm into semifinals

Impossible is nothing" Indian Women's Hockey Team prove as they beat Australia to be in Olympic Semi-Finals ...

Keep emotions in check, coach Graham Reid tells Indian team ahead of Semi Final

Harpal Singh Bedi Graham Reid On the eve of crucial semifinal encounter against Belgium, Indian Coach Gr ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz