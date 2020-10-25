France recalls ambassador to Turkey after Erdoğan questions Macron’s mental state
India celebrates festival of Dussehra

The festival of Vijaya Dashmi and Dussehra, which marks the triumph of good over evil was celebrated today amid COVID-19 restrictions. In the National Capital Delhi, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad were burnt in different places but with a very little attendance of people due to restrictions.

Navratri festivities also came to an end today. This year, amid the pandemic, Delhiites participated in virtual Pushpanjali for Durga Puja and celebrated festivities in a scaled-down manner from home. The grounds where Ramlilas are staged and the Durga Puja Pandals wore a deserted look.

The Durga Puja festivities will conclude tomorrow with the immersion of idols.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have greeted the people on the occasion. In a message, Mr Kovind said, the festival strengthens the cultural unity of India and inspires us to live in harmony, following the path of virtue and shunning evil.

In his message, Mr Venkaiah Naidu urged everyone to follow COVID-19 health protocols while celebrating Dussehra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Mahanavami. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, on this auspicious occasion of Navratri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped. He said, May everyone get success in their work by the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri.

