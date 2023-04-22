India celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with traditional joy and gaiety

AMN / WEB DESK

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across India today, April 22. The festival marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan. The faithful dressed in their best offered Eid prayers in Eidgahs and grand mosques.

Later they exchanged Eid greetings. In Delhi, main Eid congregations were held at Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid, and Shahi Eidgah. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the occasion. In Gulf countries, Eid was celebrated yesterday.

Eid al Fitr is being celebrated with gaiety and religious fervour across Telangana. Special prayers were organised at all Eidgahs and mosques. The largest gathering was witnessed at the Eidgah Mir Alam where about 2 lakh people congregated for the special prayers. Huge gatherings were also witnessed at the Mecca Masjid, Eidgah Madannapet, Masab Tank Hockey Grounds, Eidgah at First Lancer among others.

Dressed in festive attire elders and children gathered at the Eidgahs and mosques since early hours of the day to attend the prayers. After the prayers they greeted each other and extended their wishes. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao participated in Eid celebrations at Home Minister Mohamood Ali’s residence along with Ministers and Public representatives. Several Ministers took part in the special prayers held at different Eidgahs. A festive atmosphere prevailed in Hyderabad as families headed to meet their relatives and well-wishers to extend the Eid greetings. At houses, guests are treated with the ‘sheerkurma’ and ‘biryani’.