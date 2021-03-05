India cautions UNSC against dangers of weapons of mass destruction falling into hands of terrorist groups

AMN

India has urged the United Nations Security Council, UNSC, to remain cognizant of the dangers of weapons of mass destruction falling into the hands of terrorist groups. It has also called for an objective investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative-Political Coordinator to the UN, R. Ravindra said that the activities of terrorists, especially ISIS, have increased in the region. Hence, the Council must remain cognizant of the dangers of weapons of mass destruction falling into the hands of terrorist groups.

India also urged the countries not to link humanitarian and development assistance with politics. He said, India calls for a comprehensive and peaceful resolution of the Syrian conflict through a Syrian-led dialogue, taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people. He also pointed out that India has contributed to the return of normalcy and rebuilding of Syria through humanitarian assistance and human resource development.

India has provided USD one million to the OPCW, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Trust Fund for activities relating to the destruction of chemical weapons in Syria.

Indian representatives hoped that the consultations between the Declaration Assessment Team and the Syrian authorities will help in addressing the reported gaps and inconsistencies.